Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Scotiabank in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a P/E ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile



Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

