Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of AQMS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.
