Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

