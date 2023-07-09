Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,526 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 118,994 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Progress Software by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Progress Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

