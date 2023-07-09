Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($42.52) to GBX 3,150 ($39.98) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.44) to GBX 3,050 ($38.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,040.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

