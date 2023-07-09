MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDXG opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.54. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

