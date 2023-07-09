uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

uniQure stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $540.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

