StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.85 on Friday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 316,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

