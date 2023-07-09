StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.85 on Friday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
