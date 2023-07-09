Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $573.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

