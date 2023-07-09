Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Olympic Steel Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.79.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $573.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olympic Steel
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.