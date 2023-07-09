Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €13.80

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €13.80 ($15.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.03.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

