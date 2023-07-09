Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $325.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.32. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $192.90 and a 52-week high of $331.40. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Covea Finance grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 110,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after acquiring an additional 311,363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

