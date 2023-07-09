StockNews.com Downgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Sell

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.75 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $46,095.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,642 shares of company stock valued at $314,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.