StockNews.com Downgrades Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Sell

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

