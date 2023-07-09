Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.76 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,458 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.2% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 61.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

