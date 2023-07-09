Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

