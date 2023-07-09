Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $92.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

