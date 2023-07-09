Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ideal Power Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of IPWR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

