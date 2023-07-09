Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CL King started coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Toro by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $789,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

