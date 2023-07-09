Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

