Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 2.9 %

MRIN stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company's stock.

(Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

