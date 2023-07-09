Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,540.00.

PUK stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,465,989,000,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

