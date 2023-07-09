Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.02

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.28 ($0.89), with a volume of 3953044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.74 ($0.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,105.26%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

