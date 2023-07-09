Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.02

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.28 ($0.89), with a volume of 3953044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.74 ($0.90).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.