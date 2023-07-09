Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $11.82

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,703. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

