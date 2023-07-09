Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $198.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 200.33 ($2.54), with a volume of 106045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.20 ($2.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £776.42 million, a P/E ratio of 321.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.90.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Serica Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,920.63%.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.97), for a total value of £275,151.24 ($349,221.02). Corporate insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

