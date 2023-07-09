Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $644.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 644 ($8.17) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.30), with a volume of 26970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.38).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.40) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £635.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32,000.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 757.50.
Next 15 Group Announces Dividend
About Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
