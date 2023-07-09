Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $644.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 644 ($8.17) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.30), with a volume of 26970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.38).

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.40) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of £635.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32,000.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 757.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75,000.00%.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

