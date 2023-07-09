Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.08

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.08 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 486462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.08, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,615.38%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 169,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($160,870.67). In other news, insider Vincent Prior bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,307.15). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 169,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($160,870.67). Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

