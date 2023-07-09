Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$66.56

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.88. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$41.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3273772 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

About Exchange Income

(Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.