AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $25.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.
Separately, SVB Securities reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of -0.14. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.
Insider Transactions at AbCellera Biologics
In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
