The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,057.50 Average PT from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,057.50 ($26.11).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.46) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.12), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($111,276.35). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,713.50 ($21.75) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,770.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,802.91. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,089.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

