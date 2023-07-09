The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 2,057.50 Average PT from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,057.50 ($26.11).
WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.46) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.12), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($111,276.35). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
The Weir Group Price Performance
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
