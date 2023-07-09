Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 121.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.33 ($1.54).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 94 ($1.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 131 ($1.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.95) to GBX 141 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 100.45 ($1.27) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 80.64 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.07 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.62.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

About Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Mark Castle bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,493.13). 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

