Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $64.33

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.3 %

LOGI stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

