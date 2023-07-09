Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 1,345.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,272.38 ($16.15).

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.31) to GBX 1,090 ($13.83) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.72) to GBX 1,192 ($15.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Up 0.6 %

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 974.60 ($12.37) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 953 ($12.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,913.50 ($24.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 566.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,281.01.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.