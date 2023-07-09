Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 333.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.36 ($4.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Haleon from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 378 ($4.80) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.72) to GBX 390 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 340 ($4.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 308.80 ($3.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £28.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.23.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

