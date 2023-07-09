AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.01.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

