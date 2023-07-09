TD Securities Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.71.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.11.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

