Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Wienerberger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.07 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
About Wienerberger
