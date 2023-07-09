Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Upgraded at Barclays

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Scatec ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STECF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Scatec ASA
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.