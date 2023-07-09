Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Upgraded at Barclays

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

