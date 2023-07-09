Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Smiths Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.13) to GBX 2,040 ($25.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Smiths Group Price Performance
SMGZY opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
