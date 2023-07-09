Barclays Raises The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 850

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 810 ($10.28) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $835.60.

SGPYY opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The Sage Group has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $47.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

