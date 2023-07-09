United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Downgraded by HSBC

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

