Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RHUHF opened at $30.82 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.