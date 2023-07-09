Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of TDS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.62%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.