Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.88 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

