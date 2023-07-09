Zacks Research Comments on Core Laboratories Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $24.24 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

