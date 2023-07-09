Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Decreased by Zacks Research (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.93.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$65.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.97. The company has a market cap of C$38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$52.67 and a one year high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

