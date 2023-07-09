Principal Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

