The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.38 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

