Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

BATS CBOE opened at $135.84 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

