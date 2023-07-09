Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.04.

Shares of MA stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

