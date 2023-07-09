Zacks Research Weighs in on USA Compression Partners LP’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:USAC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.91 and a beta of 1.52. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 68,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

