Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 8.3 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 2,695,045 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 871,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 652,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the period.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

